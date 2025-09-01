Al Ahly terminate coach José Riveiro’s contract after seven matches

Egyptian Premier League champions Al Ahly announced on Sunday they had terminated Spanish coach José Riveiro's contract after just seven matches in charge.

The decision follows a 2—0 defeat to rivals Pyramids in the league on Saturday.

Riveiro left Orlando Pirates after three successful seasons — where he won five domestic cup trophies, was runner up in the Betway Premiership three times and reached the 2024-25 Caf Champions League semifinals — at the end of last campaign.