Almeida medically cleared for Phiri rematch
East London boxer to resume her career with fight in Zambia
A decade after the outcome of their bout prompted them to quit the sport, East London boxer Sandra Almeida and Esther Phiri will return to the ring to face each other in Zambia after Almeida received medical clearance to resume her career...
