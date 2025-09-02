Eymael begins Chippa rescue mission after Pirates rout
New Chippa United head coach Luc Eymael says he will use the two-week international break to work on the team’s mental fortitude as he prepares to help dig them out of the Betway Premiership relegation zone...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.