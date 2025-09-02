“While attending to the scene, a Nissan NP200 vehicle collided with the stationary vehicles, striking the group and causing serious injuries.
Pirates coach Ouaddou, several staff members recovering in hospital after road accident
Coaching staff were assisting at a crash when another vehicle collided at the scene
Orlando Pirates have announced coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and five staff members are recovering in hospital after they were involved in a road traffic incident on Sunday night.
The club said on Tuesday morning the incident occurred on the R21 when the team returned from Gqeberha, where they claimed a 3-0 Betway Premiership victory over Chippa United on Sunday.
“On encountering a collision between two vehicles, coach Ouaddou and several staff members disembarked from the team bus to assist those involved,” Bucs said.
“While attending to the scene, a Nissan NP200 vehicle collided with the stationary vehicles, striking the group and causing serious injuries.
“Coach Ouaddou and five staff members were immediately transported to hospital, where they are receiving medical care.
“The club is in close contact with the medical team and will provide updates on their recovery in due course. At this stage, our priority is the health and wellbeing of our colleagues.
“The club has made arrangements to ensure the affected individuals and their families receive all the necessary support. We ask for privacy and respect for those involved as they focus on recovery.”
