Plenty of experience for Proteas as Women’s World Cup squad named

Laura Wolvaardt will lead an experienced 15-player squad for the 2025 ODI Women's World Cup in India that includes veteran Marizanne Kapp.

The group will be strengthened by the inclusion of explosive batter Tazmin Brits, along with all-rounders Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen and Nondumiso Shangase.

In the wicketkeeping department, Sinalo Jafta will team up with 17-year-old Karabo Meso, who is taking part in her first senior World Cup after competing in two ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cups in 2023 and 2025.

In the bowling ranks, left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba leads the spin attack while Masabata Klaas and Tumi Sekhukhune offer varying seam options.