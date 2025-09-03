Plenty of experience for Proteas as Women’s World Cup squad named
‘We believe we have the squad of players that can go out there and deliver on the world stage’
Laura Wolvaardt will lead an experienced 15-player squad for the 2025 ODI Women's World Cup in India that includes veteran Marizanne Kapp.
The group will be strengthened by the inclusion of explosive batter Tazmin Brits, along with all-rounders Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen and Nondumiso Shangase.
In the wicketkeeping department, Sinalo Jafta will team up with 17-year-old Karabo Meso, who is taking part in her first senior World Cup after competing in two ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cups in 2023 and 2025.
In the bowling ranks, left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba leads the spin attack while Masabata Klaas and Tumi Sekhukhune offer varying seam options.
Tazmin Brits shared her thoughts on the competitive edge within the team, highlighting the battles that push players to bring out their best. 💪🏏#AlwaysRising #WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/jgtFhZoRz0— Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) September 1, 2025
Young all-rounder Miané Smit has been named as the travelling reserve, a role she performed during last year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.
“We believe we have the squad of players that can go out there and deliver on the world stage. Now it is all about carrying that belief with us every step of the way, along with the support of the entire nation,” said head coach Mandla Mashimbyi.
The World Cup starts on September 30 with a match between hosts India and Sri Lanka. The Proteas' first game is against England at Bhupen Hazarika Stadium in Guwahati on October 3.
Proteas Squad
Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jaftha, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon.
- Pirates coach Ouaddou, several staff members recovering ...Sport
-
-
-
-