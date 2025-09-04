Etzebeth, Kolisi back as Erasmus sticks with Kriel as Bok captain for All Blacks clash

Rassie Erasmus stuck to his tried and tested combinations for their Rugby Championship encounter against the All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

The Springbok coach made only four changes to the starting team that beat the Wallabies in Cape Town, with Jesse Kriel retaining the captaincy.

The changes see the return of South Africa’s most experienced player, Eben Etzebeth, to the starting XV in the engine room alongside Ruan Nortje, in what will mark his 136th Test.

The other two changes are in the loose trio, where Siya Kolisi returns from a niggle in his second Test at No 8, while Pieter-Steph du Toit returns at flanker.

The only change in the backline is at fullback, where Willie le Roux will start his 101st Test after being forced to withdraw from the last clash against the Wallabies due to a niggle.

Erasmus made three personnel changes to the replacements bench, which features five forwards and three backs. Jan-Hendrik Wessels takes over from Marnus van der Merwe at hooker, Kwagga Smith moves back to the bench in the void left by Etzebeth and utility back Ethan Hooker features in his second Test in place of André Esterhuizen.