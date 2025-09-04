Etzebeth, Kolisi back as Erasmus sticks with Kriel as Bok captain for All Blacks clash
Four changes to the starting team that beat the Wallabies, with Willie le Roux getting his 101st start
Rassie Erasmus stuck to his tried and tested combinations for their Rugby Championship encounter against the All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.
The Springbok coach made only four changes to the starting team that beat the Wallabies in Cape Town, with Jesse Kriel retaining the captaincy.
The changes see the return of South Africa’s most experienced player, Eben Etzebeth, to the starting XV in the engine room alongside Ruan Nortje, in what will mark his 136th Test.
The other two changes are in the loose trio, where Siya Kolisi returns from a niggle in his second Test at No 8, while Pieter-Steph du Toit returns at flanker.
The only change in the backline is at fullback, where Willie le Roux will start his 101st Test after being forced to withdraw from the last clash against the Wallabies due to a niggle.
Erasmus made three personnel changes to the replacements bench, which features five forwards and three backs. Jan-Hendrik Wessels takes over from Marnus van der Merwe at hooker, Kwagga Smith moves back to the bench in the void left by Etzebeth and utility back Ethan Hooker features in his second Test in place of André Esterhuizen.
The settled squad includes 17 players who featured against the Wallabies in Cape Town.
“We selected the best possible team we could for the match, knowing this is going to be an epic encounter against the All Blacks at Eden Park, and many of these players have done the job for us before against them,” Erasmus said.
“This is obviously going to be a completely different challenge to what we’ve faced against them in the last two years, with the match being hosted in New Zealand, and also at a venue where they hold a fantastic record.
“That said, we’ve been working hard on the details we wanted to iron out after the matches against the Wallabies since arriving in Auckland, so it’s now up to us to implement our plans and deliver a performance we can be proud of.”
With the Test holding vast significance as the Springboks attempt to register their fifth victory in a row against the All Blacks and break their hoodoo at Eden Park — where they last won in 1937, Erasmus admitted this match was momentous for both teams.
“The history and rivalry between the sides speaks for itself and with all the permutations attached to this match, it makes it particularly noteworthy, so we are expecting it to be a proper grind.
“There are records on the line for both teams and there’s no doubt this game will be important in trying to win the competition, especially given how close the standings are at this stage. It’s definitely going to be a special match and both teams will give everything they have out there.”
Adding to the significance of the encounter, All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea will be playing in his 100th Test. Erasmus had no doubt that would fuel New Zealand's motivation, as he also took congratulated the player on the achievement.
“Playing 100 Tests is one of the most special milestones a player can achieve, and we’d like to congratulate Ardie for reaching this feat.
“He’s been a true servant to New Zealand rugby, and he deserves all the recognition that comes with that. It also doesn’t get more special than playing at their fortress in such a huge game.”
On the decision to hand the captaincy to Kriel rather than regular skipper Kolisi, Erasmus said: “Siya was touch and go for the match earlier in the week after picking up a niggle a few weeks ago and we didn’t want to risk him unnecessarily, but with Jean-Luc du Preez having picked up a niggle at training this week Siya was the obvious choice to slot in at No 8.
“At that stage, Jesse had already been told he would be the captain, and it was only fair for us to keep things that way.
The match kicks off at 9.05am SA time.
Springbok team:
- 15 Willie le Roux (Bulls) — 100 caps, 75 pts (15t)
- 14 Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath) — 42 caps, 111 points (18t, 3c, 5p)
- 13 Jesse Kriel (captain, Canon Eagles) — 82 caps, 95 points (19t)
- 12 Damian de Allende (Wild Knights) — 90 caps, 55 points (11t)
- 11 Canan Moodie (Bulls) — 16 caps, 40 pts (8t)
- 10 Handré Pollard (Bulls) — 83 caps, 812 points (8t, 122c, 171p, 5dg)
- 9 Grant Williams (Sharks) — 21 caps, 25 pts (5t)
- 8 Siya Kolisi (Sharks) — 94 caps, 65 points (13t)
- 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz) — 89 caps, 60 pts (12t)
- 6 Marco van Staden (Bulls) — 29 caps, 15 pts (3t)
- 5 Ruan Nortje (Bulls) — 9 caps, 0 pts
- 4 Eben Etzebeth (Sharks) — 135 caps, 35 points (7t)
- 3 Thomas du Toit (Bath) — 26 caps, 5 pts (1t)
- 2 Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) — 80 caps, 115 pts (23t)
- 1 Ox Nche (Sharks) — 43 caps, 0 pts
Replacements:
- 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls) — 5 caps, 10 pts (2t)
- 17 Boan Venter (Edinburgh) — 3 caps, 5 pts (1t)
- 18 Wilco Louw (Bulls) — 20 caps, 0 pts
- 19 Lood de Jager (Wild Knights) — 69 caps, 25 points (5t)
- 20 Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs) — 55 caps, 50 points (10t)
- 21 Cobus Reinach (Stormers) — 42 caps, 70 pts (14t)
- 22 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers) — 11 caps, 54 points (15c, 8p)
- 23 Ethan Hooker (Sharks) — 1 cap, 0 points
