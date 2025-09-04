Iinyathi will open cricket campaigns across all three formats at Buffalo Park
Northern Cape Heat up first in four-day competition
For the first time since their rebranding three seasons ago, the Eastern Cape Iinyathi will begin their season with red-ball cricket in early October...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.