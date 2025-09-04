Mboyiya and Zingange finally get their date with destiny
Old foes’ grudge fight for vacant SA junior welterweight title set for Sun City on September 20
The long-delayed clash for the vacant SA junior welterweight title involving East London boxer Aphiwe Mboyiya will finally take place at the Sun City Superbowl on September 20...
