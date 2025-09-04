SA youngsters tread in the footsteps of NBA African stars Siakam and Embiid
Three South African basketball talents — Siyabonga Mashaba, Enzokuhle Mweli and Liamisha Aboo — were some of the stars among the 60 African players who took part in the 21st edition of the NBA and FIBA Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa camp in Kigali, Rwanda, recently...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.