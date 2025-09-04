Uncapped scrumhalf Preston eyes Test debut as All Blacks name team for Boks

Uncapped scrumhalf Kyle Preston is poised to make his New Zealand debut off the bench on Saturday against world champions South Africa in the crunch Rugby Championship Test at Eden Park.

The 25-year-old Preston could become New Zealand's eighth debutant of 2025, continuing a breakout season that began with a hat-trick on his Super Rugby debut for the Canterbury Crusaders.

His selection comes as Finlay Christie earns the No 9 jersey in place of Cortez Ratima, who has been ruled out with a rib fracture.

“All of our debutants this year have earned their shot, and Kyle’s no different,” head coach Scott Robertson said in a New Zealand Rugby statement on Thursday.