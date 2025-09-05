Sport

Baby Bulldogs hope to slay Elephants as they chase first U21 Shield win

Local bragging rights up for grabs at Madibaz Stadium

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 05 September 2025

Border U21 will hope it’s third time lucky in the SA Rugby U21 Shield when they face provincial rivals Eastern Province at the Madibaz Stadium on Friday in Gqeberha...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela’s Grandson Mandla Says Palestinians’ Plight Worse Than Apartheid ...
Putin and Kim hug as they bid farewell after Beijing meeting | REUTERS