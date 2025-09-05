Three points against “Likoena” would be a huge psychological advantage for Bafana over rivals and fourth-placed Nigeria, who are away to Rwanda on Saturday and then travel to Bloemfontein for their game against Bafana at Free State Stadium on Tuesday.
“It will be 40 years since I went to the World Cup in Mexico as a player and it will be fantastic to do it again as a coach,” Broos said at Free State Stadium on Thursday night as Bafana wrapped up their preparations.
“I have said it already, this is my last job as a coach because I am 73 years old. I am not going on until I am 80, so it will be a nice moment to stop coaching [by going to the World Cup].”
Broos said it would be hugely important for his players to gain the experience of playing at the World Cup, something that often comes once in a lifetime.
“Together with the team, we are motivated to achieve the goal of going to the World Cup. I don’t think there are many coaches who had the opportunity to go to the World Cup as a player and coach.
“For me it will be the right moment to stop coaching.”
Broos said the players understand the mission of getting six points against Lesotho and Nigeria to put the team on the brink of qualification.
Bafana coach Broos looking to end career with full-circle moment at World Cup
‘What makes me happy is I see a motivated group of players,’ says SA coach as huge games loom
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
The 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada will be full circle moment for Hugo Broos if Bafana Bafana get there.
Broos, 73, represented Belgium at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and he would join a distinguished list of Mário Zagallo (Brazil), Franz Beckenbauer (Germany), Didier Deschamps (France) and Milorad Arsenijević (Yugoslavia) who played and coached at the tournament, if Bafana make it.
Zagallo, Beckenbauer and Deschamps are the only three people to have won the World Cup as player and coach.
Bafana go into this round of qualifiers with fate in their own hands as they sit on top of Group C with 13 points after six matches, and a win over Lesotho at Free State Stadium on Friday will significantly enhance their chances.
They are followed by second and third placed Rwanda and Benin, who are on eight points and seem sure to eliminate each other during the final stages of the qualifying programme later in the year.
Broos said it would be hugely important for his players to gain the experience of playing at the World Cup, something that often comes once in a lifetime.
“Together with the team, we are motivated to achieve the goal of going to the World Cup. I don’t think there are many coaches who had the opportunity to go to the World Cup as a player and coach.
“For me it will be the right moment to stop coaching.”
Broos said the players understand the mission of getting six points against Lesotho and Nigeria to put the team on the brink of qualification.
“What makes me happy is I see a motivated group of players. All the boys know it will be a highlight of their careers to go to the US, Mexico and Canada next year. I know they will work and fight from the first second to the last against Lesotho.
“I think we are ready but it is a football game and you never know what is going to happen, but I am confident.”
Bafana captain Ronwen Williams urged the people of Bloemfontein to come in numbers and create an intimidating atmosphere against Lesotho and Nigeria.
“It is always good coming here. We know the crowd is going to give the extra motivation. We have a good memory of the last time we played here when we beat Zimbabwe,” the goalkeeper said.
“Hopefully they will come in numbers again to give the energy we need in these two important games. Positive results in the two games will put us with one foot on the route to America.
“We are excited to be back here and we are looking forward to doing the business tomorrow.”
