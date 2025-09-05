The 26-year-old has helped ease some of the stress that arose after Heinrich Klaasen announced a shock retirement from the international game in April. The Proteas are building experience for a trio of “young bucks”, as head coach Shukri Conrad likes to call them, who are playing with a mixture of flair and street-smarts.
That latter trait was in evidence at Lord’s where Breetzke and his pal from school, Tristan Stubbs, shared a partnership of 147 for the fourth wicket. The stand started amid a mini collapse in which SA lost three wickets for 20 runs in four overs, including senior pros Aiden Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma.
The wily leg-spinner, Adil Rashid was wresting control back for England, but Breetzke and Stubbs, who has only played 14 ODIs, absorbed the pressure the home team were exerting.
“Stubbo and I found it quite tricky at the start,” said Breetzke. “It was a bit of old school cricket, showing good batsmanship. We wanted to form a partnership and then try to accelerate at the back end.
“We felt Rash was on it today. The conditions suited him. We had to suck up, see what we could get from him and look to score more freely from the other guys.
“I’ve played a lot of cricket with Tristan, we played at the same school, so we have a good relationship,” Breetzke said of his teammate at the Eastern Province Warriors.
Stubbs, who has struggled across formats for the Proteas, produced his most assured performance of the year, scoring 58, and would have had more had he not been involved in a silly run out.
Breetzke and Stubbs provide more middle-order answers for Proteas
Matthew Breetzke’s on-form start in ODIs has helped ease some stress after Heinrich Klaasen’s shock retirement
Sports reporter
Image: Peter Cziborra/Reuters
Matthew Breetzke is not sure how he is doing this, “this” being a run of form that has seen him start his ODI career with five consecutive scores of 50 or more, which no-one else has achieved in the history of the 50-over format.
“It’s a bit worrying because it can only go downhill from here,” he quipped after the Proteas earned a narrow five-run win to wrap up an ODI series win in England for the first time since 1998 in Thursday's second game.
Breetzke made his debut against New Zealand in Lahore earlier this year as part of the “scratch” side brought together while some of the big names completed the SA20 tournament. He made 150 and has since made scores of 83, 57, 88 and, on Thursday night 85 at Lord’s.
“It’s been a special start. I hope and pray it will continue the way it’s gone,” he said.
The 26-year-old has helped ease some of the stress that arose after Heinrich Klaasen announced a shock retirement from the international game in April. The Proteas are building experience for a trio of “young bucks”, as head coach Shukri Conrad likes to call them, who are playing with a mixture of flair and street-smarts.
That latter trait was in evidence at Lord’s where Breetzke and his pal from school, Tristan Stubbs, shared a partnership of 147 for the fourth wicket. The stand started amid a mini collapse in which SA lost three wickets for 20 runs in four overs, including senior pros Aiden Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma.
The wily leg-spinner, Adil Rashid was wresting control back for England, but Breetzke and Stubbs, who has only played 14 ODIs, absorbed the pressure the home team were exerting.
“Stubbo and I found it quite tricky at the start,” said Breetzke. “It was a bit of old school cricket, showing good batsmanship. We wanted to form a partnership and then try to accelerate at the back end.
“We felt Rash was on it today. The conditions suited him. We had to suck up, see what we could get from him and look to score more freely from the other guys.
“I’ve played a lot of cricket with Tristan, we played at the same school, so we have a good relationship,” Breetzke said of his teammate at the Eastern Province Warriors.
Stubbs, who has struggled across formats for the Proteas, produced his most assured performance of the year, scoring 58, and would have had more had he not been involved in a silly run out.
Perhaps the only downside for SA was that none of the batters went on to a three figure score.
“I was bleak not to get a hundred here. It would have been nice to get on the (honours) board, but we won, so happy days,” said Breetzke.
He also leant on the experience gained from a short stint earlier this year in the T20 Blast with Northampton, who he watched win a tense quarterfinal on Wednesday night against Surrey.
“I was in bed watching on my iPad. It was nerve-racking.”
Breetzke, who is not in the Proteas T20 squad that plays a three match series against England next week, said he hoped to be available for Northants for “Finals Day”, one of the more raucous occasions on the English calendar.
“I love playing cricket in England. The energy the crowds bring, I feed off it.”
The teams will finish the series in Southampton on Saturday, though Bavuma joked he wasn’t sure who would be available for the clash given the spate of injuries in the side.
Wiaan Mulder missed Lord’s with illness, Tony de Zorzi had to return to SA to start rehabilitation on his left hamstring and Lungi Ngidi, who was superb on Thursday, had to leave the field late in the match after jarring his knee in the outfield.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos