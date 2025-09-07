Nigeria’s win over Rwanda sets up huge clash against Bafana in Bloem
Super Eagles might have to do without top striker Osimhen after he limps off injured in Uyo
Nigeria substitute Tolu Arokodare's overhead kick early in the second half secured a 1-0 home victory over Rwanda in Uyo on Saturday that keeps alive his country's World Cup qualifying hopes.
The win moved them up to third in the standings in Group C on 10 points, six behind leaders South Africa with three matches remaining.
Any hopes of restoring their campaign that suffered from a dismal start for the Super Eagles no largely rests on beating Bafana Bafana, who won 3-0 against Lesotho in Bloemfontein on Friday, at Free State Stadium on Tuesday.
From a South African perspective, Nigeria's win against Rwanda could be seen as a positive result. It helped eliminate Rwanda, in second place going into this round of qualifiers, and if Bafana can preserve or extend their lead over Nigeria on Tuesday they will be sitting pretty.
Tolu Arokodare’s Goal against Rwanda - 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers pic.twitter.com/jewZGqgeAQ— Dr. Victor Ademola (@AdemolaVictorTv) September 6, 2025
South Africa, however, are expected to be docked three points for fielding Teboho Mokoena in a 2-0 win against Lesotho in Polokwane in March, but have surprisingly not yet been sanctioned by Fifa.
The group winners qualify automatically for the 2026 finals in North America.
Nigeria might have to do without top striker Victor Osimhen on Tuesday, with the former African Footballer of the Year forced off with an injury to his left foot in the first half. It is not yet clear whether he will make the trip to South Africa.
Arokodare, recently signed by Wolverhampton Wanderers, got a touch to Ola Aina’s 52nd-minute effort at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, steering the ball in from just under the bar as Nigeria finally breached a tight visiting defence.
Rwanda drop to fourth in the standings with eight points from their seven Group C outings.
Nigeria have been to six previous World Cup finals but missed out on the last tournament in Qatar.
Reuters