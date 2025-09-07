Nigeria’s win over Rwanda sets up huge clash against Bafana in Bloem

Nigeria substitute Tolu Arokodare's overhead kick early in the second half secured a 1-0 home victory over Rwanda in Uyo on Saturday that keeps alive his country's World Cup qualifying hopes.

The win moved them up to third in the standings in Group C on 10 points, six behind leaders South Africa with three matches remaining.

Any hopes of restoring their campaign that suffered from a dismal start for the Super Eagles no largely rests on beating Bafana Bafana, who won 3-0 against Lesotho in Bloemfontein on Friday, at Free State Stadium on Tuesday.

From a South African perspective, Nigeria's win against Rwanda could be seen as a positive result. It helped eliminate Rwanda, in second place going into this round of qualifiers, and if Bafana can preserve or extend their lead over Nigeria on Tuesday they will be sitting pretty.