Erasmus names new-look Bok backline for second All Blacks Test
In the pack, Jasper Wiese returns at eight, while Lood de Jager comes in at lock
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/ BackpagePix
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus named a new-look backline for the second Test against the All Blacks in Wellington on Saturday, where Ethan Hooker will earn his first start in the green and gold jumper.
The fourth-round Rugby Championship encounter at Wellington Regional Stadium will decide which team claims the Freedom Cup.
Erasmus made seven personnel changes to his starting team, with 16 players in the match-23 retained from the side that went down 24-17 against the All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.
The Bok coach tinkered with his backline. Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are paired up at half-back, Damian Willemse and Canan Moodie in the midfield and Hooker and Cheslin Kolbe on the wings. Aphelele Fassi is at fullback in a team that will be led by regular captain Siya Kolisi.
Up front, Kolisi returns to flanker with Pieter-Steph du Toit, while No 8 Jasper Wiese will return to the field for the first time since facing Italy in the Incoming Series after serving his four-match suspension.
At lock, Lood de Jager will pack down next to Ruan Nortje, while Erasmus stuck with the same front row of props Ox Nché and Thomas du Toit and hooker Malcolm Marx.
Erasmus again opted for a split of five forwards and three backs on the replacements’ bench, where Marnus van der Merwe (hooker), Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Wilco Louw (props), RG Snyman (lock) and Kwagga Smith (loose forward) will provide further forward cover. The backs on the bench are half-backs Grant Williams and Manie Libbok and centre André Esterhuizen.
“This is an exciting team, which we believe will provide us with the forward power we require and spark in the backline against a quality All Blacks side,” Erasmus said.
“We’ve maintained consistency in selection to a large degree in the past few matches, but apart from what we feel some of the players selected can add to our attack, we’d like to see what some of the players can do against the top-ranked team in the world.
“This is a vital match for our Rugby Championship campaign and we feel some fresh legs and energy are what we need to come away with the desired result.”
“Every player in this squad knows we believe in them and back them and this will serve as a great occasion for them to show us what they are capable of against a team such as the All Blacks.
“They have all done the job for us against some of the top teams in the world earlier this year and others over the past few years and we know they’ll relish this opportunity to face New Zealand in their backyard.”
The Bok coach said they are expecting another epic encounter against their arch rivals.
“Both teams will be up for the challenge this week after having to cope with heavy rain at times in Auckland. After the disappointing performance we delivered in the opening stages of that match we know we need to be much more effective in all departments this week and produce a performance we and our supporters can be proud of.”
The Test kicks off at 9.05am SA time.
Springbok XV:
Replacements:
SA Rugby media
