Legend Ikpeba says Nigeria can cope without Osimhen against Bafana
‘The difference is Bafana players have heart and that is what we need from our boys because that’s what has been lacking’
Image: Justina Aniefiok /BackpagePix
Legendary former Nigerian forward Victor Ikpeba says the Super Eagles will be able to cope without influential striker Victor Osimhen in their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Bafana Bafana.
In a huge blow for the visitors, Osimhen is not available for the make-or-break clash at Free State Stadium on Tuesday (6pm). The ace forward, who plays for Süper Lig side Galatasaray, limped off injured in the 1-0 win against Rwanda in Uyo on Saturday that helped make Nigeria a threat in Group C again after they had a dismal start to their campaign, and did not travel to Bloemfontein.
Ikpeba, who is attending the match with other Nigerian legends Nwankwo Kanu and Augustine Eguavoen, said the Super Eagles still have plenty of firepower to trouble the Bafana Bafana defence.
“We can cope without Victor because we have guys such as Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze and Wilfred Ndidi — this is a strong team,” the member of Nigeria's famous 1994 World Cup combination and Monaco and Borussia Dortmund star said.
“The difference is Bafana players have heart and that is what we need from our boys because that’s what has been lacking. He is a huge player for the Super Eagles but we can cope without him.”
The Nigerian squad that arrived at Bram Fischer International Airport on Sunday night is made up largely of players at top leagues around the world. Ikpeba said that will give them a slight advantage.
“If you look at our squad list, we have so much potential. I don’t think some of the big footballing nations on the continent have what we have. We have some of the best players on the continent but we have not been able to get the best out of these players.
“The boys have not been able to deliver and that shows the difficulty of coming back from Europe to play on the continent. They know what is expected of them back home and they just have to deliver.”
Bafana have their fate in their own hands. A win over Nigeria on Tuesday will leave them on the verge of achieving their mission of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time, other than as hosts, since 2002 in Korea and Japan.
Bafana striker Foster says pressure is on Nigeria ahead of crunch World Cup qualifier
“South Africa deserve to be where they are today because they started their World Cup campaign positively. They got points when it mattered, but the Super Eagles have not done enough,” Ikpeba admitted.
“For a big footballing nation such as Nigeria to pick up three points in [their first] four games is disappointing. We are playing catch-up and that is difficult in football these days because there are no minnows any more.
“Tomorrow’s [Tuesday] game can be a classic because of the rivalry that exists between the two countries. Bafana play good football and they have a good manager [Hugo Broos] and it is for them to lose.
“On Saturday, it was not vintage Super Eagles but we did enough to beat a stubborn Rwanda who are also well coached. We are here in Bloemfontein and one thing Nigeria wants is to pick [up] maximum points against a strong South African side.”
South Africa go into the clash on the back of notching their fourth World Cup qualification win in succession with Friday night's 3-0 victory against Lesotho at Free State Stadium.
