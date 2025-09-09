A win for Nigeria, often the team that undoes South Africa in qualifiers or major tournaments, on Tuesday night would be a setback to Bafana's until now excellent campaign. South Africa have won their past four matches in succession, losing only one game against Rwanda away (2-0) back in November 2023.
Can Bafana beat Nigeria to put themselves in pole position for World Cup?
Bafana Bafana face nemesis team Nigeria in their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday (6pm), the result of which will have huge ramifications for the two sides' chances of being at the global showpiece.
South Africa lead Group C with 16 points from seven matches and Hugo Broos' team have a golden opportunity for a first qualification for a World Cup, other than as hosts, since 2002 and first return to the tournament after hosting it in 2010.
The Nigerians' (10 points from seven matches) attempts to rescue their campaign from a dismal start, boosted by their second win of the group phase at home against Rwanda on Saturday, rest with beating Bafana to narrow the gap to three points.
The group heavyweights have shown great improvement since Ivorian Éric Chelle was appointed in January, winning two of their past three World Cup qualifiers and drawing the other.
They will be aware Bafana have the probable docking of three points by Fifa for fielding suspended Teboho Mokoena in a 2-0 win against Lesotho in Polokwane in March hanging over them.
A win for Nigeria, often the team that undoes South Africa in qualifiers or major tournaments, on Tuesday night would be a setback to Bafana's until now excellent campaign. South Africa have won their past four matches in succession, losing only one game against Rwanda away (2-0) back in November 2023.
It would allow second-placed Benin (11 points), who host fifth-placed Lesotho in Ivory Coast on Tuesday (9pm SA time), and Nigeria to be back in the hunt, especially with the prospect of points being deducted for South Africa.
A win or draw for Bafana would leave them sitting pretty.
With a draw, South Africa would go to 17 points, preserve their six-point gap over Nigeria and, even if Benin beat Lesotho on Tuesday night (9pm), they would be four points behind Bafana.
Bafana would then have matches in South Africa against Rwanda and Zimbabwe — a home match for the neighbours but set to be played in this country because Zimbabwe lack a Caf-approved venue — to clinch the qualification with or without points docked.
A win against Nigeria would render the prospect of points being docked almost meaningless.
A win against the Super Eagles for Bafana and defeat for Benin against Lesotho will leave South Africa officially qualified as things stand, though with the Mokoena matter remaining as a question mark.
Bafana have only beaten the Super Eagles once in official competition — 2-0 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo under Stuart Baxter in June 2017. Their overall record against Nigeria reads: P16 W2 D6 L8.
South Africa have had some competitive outings against the Super Eagles since the 2017 away win. Bafana lost 2-1 against the Super Eagles in the 2019 Afcon quarterfinal in Egypt, lost on penalties in last year's semifinal in Ivory Coast after a 1-1 score at normal time and drew 1-1 in Nigeria in the first round game of these World Cup qualifiers in June last year.
Bafana’s bronze medal at last year’s Afcon was their best finish in 24 years.
