Sport

All systems go for second edition of BRU Top Ten competition

Time for a new champion, with defenders Fort Hare Blues not in the running

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 10 September 2025

With defending champions the University of Fort Hare Blues failing to qualify for the Border Rugby Top Ten competition, the Brutten, the championship status for 2025 is up for grabs...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa answers oral questions in the National Assembly
50 Years of an Icon: Polo Project Drift — The Film