Border teams petition union, demanding election of club rep
Position has been vacant since resignation of Thabo Sixam
Border Rugby clubs have petitioned the union demanding that a process be put in place to elect a club representative, a position that has been vacant for a month. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.