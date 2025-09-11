Proteas’ lethal ‘Lefty’ has World Cup cricket title in her sights

“Yoh, issa lot,” smiled Nonkululeko Mlaba, as she cast her mind ahead to the next seven weeks, at the end of which she hopes her and South Africa’s cricket dreams will be fulfilled.

The Proteas, led by Laura Wolvaardt, travelled to Pakistan on Thursday before a three-match ODI series in Pakistan, where they will polish style and strategy ahead of the 13th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup.

Mlaba will be under the spotlight like never before but the recently named CSA player of the year isn’t bothered — yet — by the expectations. “I’m not thinking about it, it is such a long tournament, you face all the other teams, the travel ...” she trailed off.

It is a brutal schedule — with the seven round-robin games stuffed into three weeks and teams zigzagging between India and the Sri Lankan capital Colombo. And then, as is now the norm for tournaments hosted in India, the fate of Pakistan means the venues for the semifinal and final won’t be known until the last week because Pakistan refuses to play matches in India, just like the Indian men’s team did in this year’s Champions Trophy.