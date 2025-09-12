Ronaldinho’s son joins Championship side Hull

João Mendes, the son of Brazil great Ronaldinho, has signed a one-year contract with Hull City, the second-tier Championship club said on Thursday.

The 20-year-old came up through Barcelona's youth set-up before moving to Burnley in 2024. He played regularly for their Under-21 team but was released earlier this year.

The deal includes an option for a one-year extension.

“I think it is good to be able to play in different styles of football,” Mendes said.

“In Brazil, it is one style, Spain is another one and England is another one, so I think it complements your game really well if you have played in different places.”

Ex-Barcelona player Ronaldinho, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and was awarded the Ballon d'Or in 2005, posted a picture of Mendes holding a Hull jersey on Instagram with the caption: “Good luck at your new club and challenge, my son.”

Reuters