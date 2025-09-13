Second half blitz takes New Zealand to 46-17 World Cup win over Bok Women

Teenage wing Braxton Sorensen-McGee scored two tries as defending champions New Zealand survived a first-half scare to defeat South Africa 46-17 in their Women’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinal at Sandy Park on Saturday.

South Africa starved New Zealand of the ball in the opening period and used their forward power to go to the break level at 10-10 but once the Black Ferns gained more possession, they ran their opponents ragged and scored eight tries in all.

Fullback Renee Holmes and number eight Kaipo Olsen-Baker also scored two tries each to go with scores for centre Theresa Setefano and wing Katelyn Vahaakolo as their ability to move the ball at pace opened gaps in the South African defence.