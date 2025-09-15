Baby Bulldogs one step away from U21 Shield semifinals

Border took a big step closer to a semifinal spot in the SA Rugby Shield U21 tournament this weekend when they beat South Western Districts 50-24 in George in a curtain-raiser to a preseason fixture between the Stormers and the Sharks.
That victory provided a measure of revenge for Border after their narrow loss to the same team a fortnight ago.
By getting a bonus point, Border moved to second of the South log with 14 points after four rounds, behind Boland on 17.
Their two remaining games are home at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane. The first is this Friday against provincial neighbours EP, who have eight points. A victory in that game would guarantee Border a spot in the semis.
In their match against SWD on Friday afternoon, Border showed early intent by taking a 19-5 lead.
Those points came through tries from Ukho Nomsatha, Siseko Mani and Ndinani Tom.
Sinalo Jivana, who scored more than 20 points the previous weekend against EP, continued where he had left of and added four points to the tally.
For the home side, Leyton September scored a try.
In the second half, the wheels came off for SWD, leaking 31 points as Border capitalised on their entries into the 22m area.
Scrumhalf Jivana opened the floodgates with a try four minutes into the second period and from there it was one-way traffic, with SWD having two of their players yellow-carded.
Xhobani Sithetho, Mivuyo Tywayi and Mihlali Nohoyeka, along with Jivana, did not waste any time to punish the ill-discipline of the home side.
SWD right wing September was a lone ranger, completing a hat-trick of tries.
In the other game in the south section over the weekend, Boland beat Eastern Province 50-12 in the Western Cape.
“EP were totally outplayed in the second half as they crashed to the heavy defeat,” EP coach Shaun Oliver said.
The Elephants were still in the fight when they trailed 14-7 at halftime, but they were blown away by a ferocious second-half onslaught from the Bolanders at Pella Park in Porterville.
The struggling Elephants have suffered three consecutive defeats and this has left them bottom of the log with eight points.
“It was a game of two halves against Boland in Porterville,” Oliver said.
“In the first half EP were very competitive and Boland held a narrow lead.
“Unfortunately EP are conceding too many easy tries.
“In the second half, the game ran away from us and we were totally outplayed by the home team.
“Our boys let themselves down by not taking their opportunities and allowing Boland soft tries.”
— Additional reporting by George Byron
Daily Dispatch
Baby Bulldogs one step away from U21 Shield semifinals
Border outfit power to big win over SWD in George
Image: MARK ANDREWS
