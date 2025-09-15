“It's going to be a game that will be determined by fine details and to concentrate for the whole duration of the game is a must,” Nabi said of the tussle between the early form sides.
Chiefs' coach detailed how they used the last week's Fifa break.
“We have tried to take advantage of this time to improve on two parameters — first our physical condition and second our tactical principles.
“During the first week of the international break we organised a day of friendly matches for the whole group to have everyone involved, give everyone minutes on their legs, because there are a lot of players who haven't had enough time playing.
“There are also new players who needed to play so we can see them, as we are approaching a busy schedule and we want everyone to be ready.”
Amakhosi ended the period before the break on a winning note with a 1-0 Premiership victory against Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 30, their fourth win in five league games, the other being a draw.
Kaizer Chiefs in no rush to field new recruits, says Nasreddine Nabi
Some signings not ready, others need paperwork as Amakhosi back in action in top-table clash against Sekhukhune
Sports journalist
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs fans will have to wait a little longer to see some of the club's recent recruits on the field.
Coach Nasreddine Nabi says some of the newcomers — such as Godspower Ighodaro and Lebohang Maboe — are not yet ready to feature in terms of conditioning, adding the importance of guarding against rushing signings into action.
Marquee forward Khanyisa Mayo, who joined Chiefs on loan from Algerian side CR Belouizdad last week, is also not available for Tuesday's Betway Premiership fixture against Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium (7.30pm) as he awaits his paperwork.
“There are players who've been recruited, but they're in different conditions,” Nabi said during a press conference at Chiefs' Village in Naturena on Monday.
“Some of them came to us without having proper preseason work where they were and some didn't have clubs. Some had a preseason but were injured, such as Ighodaro.
“That's why we need to be careful when we integrate them into the team. We didn't recruit them to rush and play them right away. We are going to incorporate them step by step.
“Maboe had surgery a few weeks ago. Mayo's papers aren't ready yet but physically he's ready because he had been training with Belouizdad in Algeria.”
Nabi believes the game against tough Sekhukhune — fourth-placed finishers last season and among the pacesetters this campaign under Eric Tinkler, in second place from four wins and a draw in five games — will be decided by small details.
Chiefs are also a surprise entrant in the early front-runners after their ninth and 10th-placed finishes of the past two campaigns, in third place on goal difference from Sekhukhune. Both are on 13 points, a point behind leaders and eight-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played a game more (six).
