Chippa down Orbit in East London to get first win of the season

Chippa United registered their first win of the Betway Premiership this season, beating Orbit College 2-1 at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Tuesday evening.
The Chilli Boys' goals came through Xolani Sithole in the first half and Justice Figueiredo late in the second half. Siyabulela Mabele netted the consolation goal for Orbit.
The win lifted Chippa to 14th place with four points, moving them out of the relegation zone.
New head coach Luc Eymael was delighted with the result, which was his second game in charge.
Chippa's next match will be against Polokwane City on Sunday at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
