Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika is adamant they are not paying attention to other teams, especially Mamelodi Sundowns, as the title race heats up.
Chiefs, who are undefeated in the early stages of the Betway Premiership with four wins and a draw, host Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night (7.30pm). Babina Noko's record matches Chiefs' and the two teams are level on 13 points, with Sekhukhune in second place to Chiefs' third on goal difference (+7 to +5).
Sundowns moved to the top of the table on 14 points on Sunday after thumping Magesi 3-0, though have played a game more. A win for Sekhukhune or Chiefs will see one of them lead again.
“Everyone is running their own race. We are not focused on what other teams are doing. Our focus is on getting three points against Sekhukhune,” Kwinika said in a media day at Chiefs' Village in Naturena on Monday.
Kaizer Chiefs, Sekhukhune in battle for Premiership top spot
‘Everyone is running their own race. We are not focused on what other teams are doing,’ says Zitha Kwinika
Sports journalist
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika is adamant they are not paying attention to other teams, especially Mamelodi Sundowns, as the title race heats up.
Chiefs, who are undefeated in the early stages of the Betway Premiership with four wins and a draw, host Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night (7.30pm). Babina Noko's record matches Chiefs' and the two teams are level on 13 points, with Sekhukhune in second place to Chiefs' third on goal difference (+7 to +5).
Sundowns moved to the top of the table on 14 points on Sunday after thumping Magesi 3-0, though have played a game more. A win for Sekhukhune or Chiefs will see one of them lead again.
“Everyone is running their own race. We are not focused on what other teams are doing. Our focus is on getting three points against Sekhukhune,” Kwinika said in a media day at Chiefs' Village in Naturena on Monday.
Kwinika also opened up about reinventing himself as one of Chiefs' most reliable players this season after finding playing opportunities hard to come by during the last campaign, where the former Bidvest Wits defender played just 464 minutes.
“Everyone has his life journey and it was one of those to be in that space [of not playing]. I had never experienced that in my 12 years of professional football, but it was supposed to happen that way.
“I had to endure it and that helped me as a human being because it made me understand there may be challenges in life and you must always be ready to face them.”
“Sometimes it's not about being on the field, but I also have a role to play off the field. When I am not on the field I have another responsibility, which is to push the guys.”
Kwinika said the recent Fifa break came at the right time for Chiefs as it gave them time to prepare for the tough clash against Babina Noko.
“It was a blessing because we had to prepare even better. Before the previous games we hardly had enough training and preparations because it was game after game.
“I think the break came at the right time — we wouldn't have liked to play Sekhukhune two days after another game. Everyone is focused and everyone has recovered.”
Midweek Premiership fixtures (all at 7.30pm)
Tuesday:
Wednesday:
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos