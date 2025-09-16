There should be nothing that can hold him back on Thursday.
Zakithi Nene cruises into 400m final, but loses world No 1 spot
Image: Pawel Kopczynski
Zakithi Nene faces a battle royale for the 400m gold at the world championships in Tokyo on Thursday.
The 27-year-old South African cruised to victory in his semifinal in 44.20sec on Tuesday, underlining his reputation as one of the favourites.
But then the first four men in the next semifinal all went faster, led by Botswana’s Busang Collen Kebinatshipi, who stormed around the National Stadium track to torpedo Nene’s 43.76 world lead with a lightning 43.61, which makes him the 10th fastest of all time.
Jamaican Rusheen McDonald was second in 44.04, with Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago third in 44.12 and American Jacory Patterson, one of the pre-race favourites, fourth in 44.19.
With Bayapo Ndori winning the third semifinal and Lee Bhekempilo Eppie finishing second behind Nene, Botswana will have three athletes in the final. Four Southern Africans, three men from the Americas and one Japanese will contest the final on Thursday night (3.10pm SA time).
Though the quartet in the second semifinal pushed out the fastest times, the man they should all be fearing is Nene.
While they went balls to the wall, Nene ran with regal poise, telling his rivals there’s still plenty of rocket fuel left in his tank.
He worked in an almost effortless manner in the early stages to come off the bend comfortably in front and, after checking to his right and the left that his lead was big enough, he slowed before crossing the line.
Also impressive was the way he kept his composure amid two breaks at the start because of technical issues.
“I felt good. I think this is the best my body’s felt all season,” Nene, who seems well over the hamstring tear he suffered in August, told Modern Athlete afterwards. “I managed that race well, my coach believes it’s difficult to beat a confident athlete and that’s what I am now. My confidence is at an all-time high.”
There should be nothing that can hold him back on Thursday.
Perhaps his biggest disadvantage is the lane draw. Nene will start the final in lane seven. He’ll have Ndori and Yuki Nakajima outside him, but marking him from lane six will be McDonald, who boasts a 43.91 personal best.
Kebinatshipi is in lane five, Eppie in four and Patterson, who dipped under 44 in the heats, in two.
The two big name casualties in the semifinals were the Olympic silver and bronze medallists, Briton Matthew Hudson-Smith and Muzala Samukonga of Zambia.
Also racing in the second semifinal was Lythe Pillay, who ended sixth in 44.82, the sixth-fastest time of his career.
Wednesday will see the start of the men’s 200m heats, featuring Wayde van Niekerk, Sinesipho Dambile and Naeem Jack (1.15pm).
The only South African in medal contention is Tshepo Tshite in the men’s 1,500m final (3.20pm).
