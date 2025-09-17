Kaizer Chiefs part ways with coach Nasreddine Nabi: reports

Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with coach Nasreddine Nabi despite their positive start to the 2025-26 season, according to reports.

This comes on the day after third-placed Amakhosi suffered their first Betway Premiership defeat of the season on Tuesday night, 3-1 against Sekhukhune United, who went top of the log

That result is apparently not part of the reason for the decision.

SABCSport.com reported on Wednesday the official reason was related to Nabi not possessing the coaching qualification required by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to sit on the bench in the Caf Confederation League.

While the 60-year-old Tunisian has a Uefa Pro Licence he needs an equivalent Caf qualification to sit on the bench in the continental ruling body's interclub competitions.

SABC subsequently reported the coach's contract has been terminated.