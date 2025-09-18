Sport

Chippa’s Eymael happy with tactical approach in Orbit win

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 18 September 2025

Chippa United’s 2-1 win over Orbit College on Tuesday evening at the Buffalo City Stadium   left coach Luc Eymael impressed with  how his team is slowly coming to terms with his tactical philosophy. ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Donald Trump LIVE: Trump Meets King Charles III During UK State Visit | King ...
Big Zulu fulfills little fan’s wish ahead of brain tumor surgery