Information from Naturena during Nabi's term has consistently been the coach is hard to work with and battled to win over his players.
While Nabi was away tending to his sick wife, Chiefs won three games against Stellenbosch FC, Polokwane City and Richards Bay, prompting many supporters to question if the team functioned better under his assistants, Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze. But the pair insisted Nabi was involved in team planning while he was away.
Nabi joined Amakhosi in July 2024, arriving with his technical panel.
Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa couldn't comment on Wednesday, saying he was “engaged now in KwaZulu-Natal [at the launch of the Mangosuthu Legacy Cup] and will chat tomorrow”.
Kaizer Chiefs, Nabi in contract exit talks
Source asserts coach and the club are ‘not on same page’ and ‘worlds apart’
Kaizer Chiefs are expected to confirm the exit of Nasreddine Nabi on Thursday or Friday after relations between the head coach and the club broke down irretrievably.
According to an informant with knowledge of the dealings at Chiefs' Village in Naturena, Nabi will not travel with the club on Saturday to their Caf Confederation Cup first preliminary first leg clash away against Angolan outfit Kabuscorp in Luanda. He will, instead, on Thursday be finalising a deal to terminate his contract, which still has a year to run.
The Tunisian will expect compensation.
News of Nabi's exit came a day after Chiefs were humbled 3-1 by Sekhukhune United in their first league defeat of the season at FNB Stadium, with his tactics being questioned.
An SABCSport.com report stated Nabi's lack of the correct qualification required by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to sit on the bench in interclub matches — he has a Uefa Pro licence but not the Caf equivalent — will be put forward as the reason for his exit.
iDiski Times also reported Nabi opted to leave the club to be with his wife in Tunisia. Amakhosi last month granted him compassionate leave after she had a “critical accident”.
“The club is definitely letting go of coach Nabi. It's been a long time coming because they seemed not to be on the same page,” the source said on Wednesday.
“They were just worlds apart. Expect a statement tomorrow [Thursday] or Friday, confirming Nabi's departure.”
Sowetan understands that despite winning the Nedbank Cup last season to end the club's decade-long trophy drought, Chiefs' management was still not satisfied with Nabi's overall first season in charge. Amakhosi finished ninth in the Betway Premiership, winning just eight of their 28 league games, with 12 defeats and eight draws.
