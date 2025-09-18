No-one can tell me how to treat my child — Makhoye on Saleng saga
Orbit College coach explains selection decision for Chippa game
Orbit College head coach Pogiso Makhoye said winger Monnapule Saleng was not dropped but was not fielded due to an injury for their Betway Premiership game against Chippa United...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.