Kaizer Chiefs confirm ‘ongoing discussions’ with coach Nabi
Tunisian is ‘not with the team’ as Amakhosi travel to Luanda for Confed Cup game
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed “ongoing discussions” with Nasreddine Nabi as an exit for the head coach looms.
Amakhosi did not confirm reports of a parting of ways with the 60-year-old Tunisian but confirmed he has not travelled with the team for their Caf Confederation Cup first preliminary round first leg clash against Kabuscorp in Angola on Saturday.
“Kaizer Chiefs confirms head coach Nasreddine Nabi is not with the team as discussions between the club and the coach remain ongoing,” the club said on Friday.
“The matter is internal and is being addressed through the appropriate processes. The club remains focused on ensuring stability and continuity for the players and supporters during this period.
“As this is an internal matter no further details will be shared now.
“We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our supporters and the broader football community. Any updates will be communicated through official club channels when appropriate.”
Sowetan reported on Friday Nabi and Chiefs are negotiating the termination of his contract while he is suspended, related to the validity of his coaching badges for Confederation of African Football (Caf) interclub competitions.
Nabi was reminded his Uefa pro licence needed to be renewed for him to occupy the bench when Chiefs begin their Confed Cup campaign against Kabuscorp this weekend.
However, the coach’s licence apparently expired in 2023 and a December 2024 circular from Caf instructed teams they would not be allowed to have coaches without valid licences on their benches for intercontinental fixtures this season.
As a result, Chiefs opted to suspend the coach, who instead requested to speak to his representatives about initiating talks over a mutual termination of his contract, which was set to expire next year.
Other reports have been Nabi wants to leave the club to be with his wife in Tunisia. Amakhosi last month granted him compassionate leave after she had a “critical accident”.
