Lions hope Ntlabakanye’s considerable shove can get them over Currie Cup line

The Lions will be hoping the emotion surrounding the return of popular new Springbok prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye will get them over the line this year in the Currie Cup final at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Griquas are the opponents, and they are the sort of team that thrives on physicality in the tight five and making the set pieces a real dog fight. Which makes the return to action of Ntlabakanye, both the physical and metaphorical cornerstone of the Lions pack, the sort of boost a team needs before a final.

Last year, the Lions looked set to win the Currie Cup for the first time since 2015 as they led the Sharks 14-13 on a freezing day in Johannesburg. But with the final hooter having gone, they opted for a rolling maul instead of kicking the ball out, conceded a penalty and watched in horror as their former flyhalf, Jordan Hendrikse, kicked a long-range penalty to snatch the famous trophy.

Ntlabakanye has not played since turning out for the Springboks against Australia at Ellis Park on August 16. It was subsequently announced the gigantic 26-year-old had failed a doping test.