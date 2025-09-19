The Currie Cup is arguably the oldest and most famous domestic rugby tournament in the world, and the Lions have been proud winners of it on 11 occasions.
There is a strange duality, though, to the way they have approached Saturday's final against Griquas and the chance to win their first title since 2015.
The United Rugby Championship (URC) starts next week and the other South African franchises certainly did not prioritise the Currie Cup at all. The Lions, perhaps eager to soothe the wounds of their inexplicable last-minute failure to win last year's final against the Sharks, have roared into the last two this year through using many of their URC stars.
But while winning the Currie Cup would undoubtedly be the largest achievement for Griquas rugby in many years — they last won it in 1970 — for the Lions, the hype has been as approaching a series of preseason warm-up games for the URC, but there is the chance to win some silverware at the end of it all.
Lions spice up Currie Cup, but also aware final against Griquas an entrée
‘Pieter is a brilliant, crafty coach and I think they will shore up their ball retention, they'll come hard off the line’
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/ BackpagePix
Powerhouse flank Ruan Venter revealed this duality when he spoke to TimesLIVE on Friday.
“I don't feel like there's a lot of pressure on us, we've handled things like any other week. We've seen a lot of pictures about the final but it's just like another game for us, even though we know it's going to be a big showcase.
“It's the oldest club rugby competition, so that's very special and not a lot of players get the opportunity to play in two finals in a row. That's a great opportunity and we have to make it count.
“The URC and the Currie Cup are running into each other back to back and winning the trophy on Saturday will be a massive momentum boost for us as we look to start the season on a positive note.
“We wanted to use the Currie Cup to build our group and get our style of play ready for the URC. We've done a lot of that and, from an individual point of view, it will be massive to win the Currie Cup.”
There is no doubt the Lions bosses have gambled on winning some much-needed silverware, at the risk of hurting their URC campaign. They have never made the quarterfinals of the major franchise competition South Africa have now signed up for. Last season they were well-placed to finish in the top eight before a late fade in which they could only win two of their last four games, all at home at Ellis Park.
Many observers have expressed the fear that using the URC squad in the Currie Cup will result in the same problem of fatigue and injuries.
So the hour has come for the Lions players to ensure they at least have something positive to show for the controversial decision.
As ever, when taking on the Griquas, it starts up front.
“The most important things for us are the set piece and our discipline. We can't be giving Griquas opportunities to get into our 22. The set pieces are one of their greatest strengths, and if we can dominate there, then things should be OK for us,” Venter said.
Griquas scored one try less than the Lions in the round-robin stage, but were well-beaten, 37-7, by the Lions two weeks ago.
Lions hope Ntlabakanye’s considerable shove can get them over Currie Cup line
But that loss has allowed Griquas and their canny coach, Pieter Bergh, to study the Lions more closely. Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi is wary.
“Pieter is a brilliant, crafty coach and I think they will shore up their ball retention, they'll come hard off the line and I think there'll be a trick or two at line-out time. And they can leave everything out on the field because they have a break after tomorrow.
“We have to leave everything out there too despite the URC coming up,” Nkosi said.
