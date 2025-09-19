Tunisian Othman set to be Chippa’s new goalkeeper coach
Chippa United have roped in Walid Ben Othman from Tunisia as the new goalkeeper coach, seen as being aimed at stabilising the club’s backline and helping improve the tactical approach of shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali, who is yet to keep a clean sheet this season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.