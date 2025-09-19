Sport

Tunisian Othman set to be Chippa’s new goalkeeper coach

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 19 September 2025

Chippa United have roped in Walid Ben Othman from Tunisia as the new goalkeeper coach, seen as being  aimed at stabilising the club’s backline and helping improve the tactical approach of shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali, who is yet to keep a clean sheet this season...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Ex-Arsenal star Thomas Partey denies rape and assault charges
Dubai airport debuts AI corridor for document-free immigration | REUTERS