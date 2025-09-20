After conceding, Petersen had to make a couple of saves to ensure Chiefs don't lose this match by a bigger margin.
This was the first match Chiefs played without their head coach Nasreddine Nabi, who is said to be negotiating an exit package with the club just after a season and a couple of months at Naturena.
In the second leg Chiefs will have to beat Kabuscorp by two clear goals or more to have any chance of advancing to the next round.
Chiefs are representing SA in this competition after winning the Nedbank Cup by beating their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates towards the end of last season.
Amakhosi won this competition in 2001, when it was still known as the Cup Winners Cup, by beating Angolan club Inter de Luanda.
Chiefs suffer defeat in Angola playing without head coach Nabi
Sports reporter
Image: Ampe Rogerio/ BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs have a mountain to climb in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Angolan club Kabuscorp in the first leg played at the November 11 Stadium in Luanda, Angola, on Saturday.
Julio scored with his first touch after coming on as a substitute just before the hour mark, the striker's glancing header beating Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen after Aden McCarthy and Paseko Mako allowed to him to connect freely with Mafuta's cross.
Kabuscorp are making their debut in the Confederation Cup after appearing once in 2014 in the Caf Champions League after winning the league title in Angola.
The home side dominated much of this match, but Chiefs were unlucky not to steal a point after Thabo Cele's strike hit the upright a few minutes after Julio scored.
After conceding, Petersen had to make a couple of saves to ensure Chiefs don't lose this match by a bigger margin.
This was the first match Chiefs played without their head coach Nasreddine Nabi, who is said to be negotiating an exit package with the club just after a season and a couple of months at Naturena.
In the second leg Chiefs will have to beat Kabuscorp by two clear goals or more to have any chance of advancing to the next round.
Chiefs are representing SA in this competition after winning the Nedbank Cup by beating their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates towards the end of last season.
Amakhosi won this competition in 2001, when it was still known as the Cup Winners Cup, by beating Angolan club Inter de Luanda.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos