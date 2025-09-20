Tshegofatso Mabasa showed why he's still so crucial in Orlando Pirates' attack after scoring a brace as Bucs beat Lioli FC of Lesotho 3-0 in the first leg of the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League on Saturday.
Bafana Bafana winger Oswin Appollis completed the rout in referee's optional time after combining with substitute Tshepang Moremi.
Lioli hosted the match at the Free State Stadium due to Lesotho not having a stadium approved by Caf to handle interclub games on the continent.
Pirates, who reached the semifinals of this competition last season, started slowly and only made an impact in the second half when Mabasa scored both his goals.
Mabasa brace gives Pirates victory over Lesotho side Lioli in Free State
Sports reporter
Image: Alche Greeff/ BackpagePix
Tshegofatso Mabasa showed why he's still so crucial in Orlando Pirates' attack after scoring a brace as Bucs beat Lioli FC of Lesotho 3-0 in the first leg of the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League on Saturday.
Bafana Bafana winger Oswin Appollis completed the rout in referee's optional time after combining with substitute Tshepang Moremi.
Lioli hosted the match at the Free State Stadium due to Lesotho not having a stadium approved by Caf to handle interclub games on the continent.
Pirates, who reached the semifinals of this competition last season, started slowly and only made an impact in the second half when Mabasa scored both his goals.
The side applying the pressure, it looked easy for Pirates when Mabasa opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, heading in Deon Hotto's corner kick. The goal was as a result of poor marking by the Lesotho side.
The gangly striker completed his brace four minutes later after latching on to a delightful Relebohile Mofokeng pass after a good build-up by the visitors. From then on Pirates just had to manage the game playing against a side which hardly posed any threat to their goals.
Pirates will go to the second leg in Orlando next Saturday with huge advantage and big chance to qualify for the first round. Pirates have won the Champions League once in 1995.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos