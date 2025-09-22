There is no doubt that the Baby Bulldogs’ mentors will be calling for better discipline this week.
The two top sides in the south section will face off in the semis for a place in the final against the teams from the north section of the Pumas, Griffons, Griquas, Valke and Limpopo Blue Bulls.
In the loss against EP, Border had the game by the scruff of the neck in the first half and led 17-10, but they lost control in the second stanza.
Sibabalwe Mtshini and Caleb Radcliffe were the scorers for Border in the first 40 minutes, with Sinalo Jivana adding the extras.
The second half is where the Border coaches will have a headache when reviewing the match this week as they let the game become too loose, which played into the hands of EP.
“The boys started very well at Police Park and were determined to come home to Gqeberha with a victory,” EP coach Shaun “Trok” Oliver said.
“In the second half, we told our guys to push Border hard. EP scored a couple of tries and we took our opportunities.
“All our efforts now will be concentrated on playing SWD at home this weekend.
“EP are still in the competition, and we must focus on ourselves and make sure we get five points at home.” — Additional reporting by George Byron
Daily Dispatch
Baby Bulldogs face must-win game against Boland
Image: ALAN EASON
The Border U21 team will have to win their final group game of the SA Rugby Shield against Boland this weekend in East London if they are to qualify for the semifinals.
Border were beaten 38-36 by Eastern Province at Police Park over the weekend, dealing a blow to their home semifinal chances even if they go through from the group stage.
On the south log, Border are second with 16 points, while Boland top the log on 22 points after five games.
Even if they beat Boland this weekend with a bonus point, those five points will not be enough to topple Boland from the top.
Border will take confidence from the fact that they came close to garnering full points against Boland in the Western Cape in their first fixture.
In that clash, their game management let them down as Boland had three yellow cards during the match.
EP braced for dogfight against Bulldogs
There is no doubt that the Baby Bulldogs’ mentors will be calling for better discipline this week.
The two top sides in the south section will face off in the semis for a place in the final against the teams from the north section of the Pumas, Griffons, Griquas, Valke and Limpopo Blue Bulls.
In the loss against EP, Border had the game by the scruff of the neck in the first half and led 17-10, but they lost control in the second stanza.
Sibabalwe Mtshini and Caleb Radcliffe were the scorers for Border in the first 40 minutes, with Sinalo Jivana adding the extras.
The second half is where the Border coaches will have a headache when reviewing the match this week as they let the game become too loose, which played into the hands of EP.
“The boys started very well at Police Park and were determined to come home to Gqeberha with a victory,” EP coach Shaun “Trok” Oliver said.
“In the second half, we told our guys to push Border hard. EP scored a couple of tries and we took our opportunities.
“All our efforts now will be concentrated on playing SWD at home this weekend.
“EP are still in the competition, and we must focus on ourselves and make sure we get five points at home.” — Additional reporting by George Byron
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos