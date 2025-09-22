BREAKING | East London axed from Proteas trophy tour schedule because of strike

The much-anticipated World Test Championship Mace Trophy tour by the Proteas in East London on Thursday has been cancelled due to the strike by Buffalo City Metro employees.
The tour was to see the team with their captain, Temba Bavuma, parade through the streets of the city.
The tour was set to start in Qonce and pass through Fort Jackson, Mdantsane and Buffalo Flats before making its way to the East London City Hall.
Here, fans were going to engage and get autographs and pictures with the team that beat Australia in the final at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in June.
But Cricket SA felt it was too much of a risk despite alternative options being offered for the city to host the trophy tour, Border Cricket administrator Greg Fredericks and CSA public affairs executive Refentse Shinners said on Monday night.
The strike, which started last week, has disrupted some municipal services and left the streets of East London and Qonce littered with burning tyres and rubbish.
“The tour will still happen in Gqeberha and other cities like Kimberley and Bloemfontein, Durban and Cape Town, but East London has been cut out because of the strike,” Shinners said.
Fredericks said they were disappointed by the cancellation as they were planning to use the parade as a build-up for the ICC 2027 Cricket World Cup.
The Buffalo Park Stadium is earmarked to be one of the host venues for that global showpiece.
“It was our idea to start our campaign, get people excited for 2027,” he said.
“We offered Cricket SA a plan B, that of not going to the City Hall [the main strike zone], Mdantsane, Qonce and just come straight to the Buffalo Park Stadium.
“But they said that there is no guarantee there will be a lot of people coming down and promised they will bring the trophy later in the year,” he said.
