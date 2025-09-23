Eymael cites ‘internal issues’ for absence of Nwabali
Speculation mounts that goalkeeper and captain again pushing to leave Chippa
New Chippa United head coach Luc Eymael has revealed there were “internal issues” involving goalkeeper and captain Stanley Nwabali, which was why the Nigerian did not feature in their Betway Premiership match on Sunday...
