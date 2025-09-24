“It has been a good season for me and I want to thank my coach for always believing in me during good and difficult times,” said Mulaudzi.
Mulaudzi, Mailula come up tops in Absa Run Your City 10km in Joburg
In-form Kabelo Mulaudzi made it fantastic four by winning his fourth successive Absa Run Your City 10km race at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.
Mulaudzi, known as “Mr Podium”, crossed the finishing line in a time of 28:39 after a tactical race against a strong field that included athletes from Tanzania, Ethiopia and Lesotho.
On a cloudy Heritage Day morning he was followed closely by Emanuel Dinday (28:45) of Tanzania, Bennett Seloyi (28:51) of South Africa, Aklilu Asfaw (28:54) of Ethiopia and Benjamin Ratsim (28:55) of Tanzania, who completed the top five.
Mailula said she targeted this race for her maiden 10km win.
“I am happy because it was my wish to win Absa Run Your City and this race was my target because last year I came third. In the first kilometre I stayed with the bunch but I pulled away from the second kilometre.
“I relaxed and went solo until I finished the race. My advantage is I knew where it was challenging and where I needed to go harder. I think I ran well today and I am happy about that.”
