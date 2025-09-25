Sport

CSA plan to bring ICC Mace trophy to Buffalo Park

Presentation on the cards at domestic game after strike causes Proteas parade to be cancelled

By ANATHI WULUSHE - 25 September 2025

Cricket SA has promised that it will bring the World Test Championship Mace trophy to one of the Eastern Cape Iinyathi’s domestic games at Buffalo Park as consolation for scheduled Proteas parade for Thursday afternoon, which was cancelled.  ..

