Sundowns will soon be back to top form, says Arrows coach Mngqithi
Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has refused to gloat over his team's rare Betway Premiership win over Mamelodi Sundowns, instead warning that the Brazilians will soon hit top gear.
Abafana Bes'thende handed Sundowns their first league defeat of the season on Wednesday, sparking angry reactions from some Sundowns supporters unhappy with the team’s inconsistent results in all competitions.
The Brazilians currently occupy second spot on the log, with 18 points from nine matches — but some of their supporters are unhappy they are not playing attractive football.
Mngqithi, who spent about 10 trophy-laden years at Chloorkop in various coaching capacities, said he can’t boast after Arrows registered their first league win over Sundowns in more than five years.
“For beating Sundowns, it will feel bad if I gloat about it because this is my former team. This team has done so much for me and my family and I will always be grateful to this team,” he said.
“After something like this, I never have feelings of thinking I am better or anything like that.”
Suggestions of Sundowns’ downfall are exaggerated because they still have the capacity to hit top gear after not having a proper preseason, said Mngqithi.
“I hear people saying this season is going to be different, but in my opinion this team is still very strong. It is just a matter of time. You must remember they did not have a proper preseason and we are capitalising on that.
“In the first 10 matches, you can expect them not to be in sync. The fact they were at the Fifa Club World Cup is taking its toll. The adaptation should take the players close to a month.
“I don’t think they are at the level they are supposed to be. When I look at the recruitment they made, they have done very well. I think Nuno Santos is a good player. Young Bennet [Mokoena] was with us in the DDC [DStv Diski Challenge] and is a good footballer.
“I saw a team that lost to us, but it does not mean they are no longer good enough. Class is permanent. There are moments where even with class you can be punished here and there, but they are still very strong this season and I am honest when I say that.”
