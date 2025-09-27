Cam Roigard scored two tries on his return from injury as the All Blacks held off a Wallabies fightback to prevail 33-24 in a hard-fought Rugby Championship test on Saturday and maintain their grip on the Bledisloe Cup for another year.
Tries from Caleb Clarke, Leroy Carter and scrumhalf Roigard gave New Zealand an early 17-point lead, but Australia, who last held the Bledisloe Cup in 2003, were within two points of the lead when flanker Carlo Tizzano crossed 11 minutes from time.
All Blacks hold off Wallabies rally to retain Bledisloe Cup
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo
Wallabies winger Harry Potter was shown a yellow card in the 73rd minute, however, and the All Blacks made the most of the extra man to send Roigard in for his second try and extend their unbeaten run at Auckland's Eden Park to 52 tests over 31 years.
The victory also sent New Zealand to the top of the Rugby Championship standings ahead of Argentina's clash with South Africa in the penultimate round of the competition later on Saturday.
