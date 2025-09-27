Matthee doubled the lead with a second penalty, which saw the hosts take a 6-0 advantage into the halftime break.
Cape Town thunder: Stormers storm past Leinster in 35-0 statement win, Sharks stunned in Glasgow
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
The Stormers started the United Rugby Championship with a convincing 35-0 win against defending champions Leinster at Cape Town Stadium on Friday night.
All four tries came in the second half as the Stormers turned up the heat on the visitors and raced away in style in front of an enthusiastic crowd.
The home side made a fast start and got on the scoreboard early, with flyhalf Jurie Matthee splitting the uprights.
Matthee had two more long-range shots at goal that went just wide as the DHL Stormers made the early running in front of their home crowd.
A maul try was disallowed, with flank Paul de Villiers crossing in the corner before the TMO stepped in.
Matthee doubled the lead with a second penalty, which saw the hosts take a 6-0 advantage into the halftime break.
Matthee was on the mark again early in the second half and Stormers followed that up with the opening try as Seabelo Senatla pounced on a loose ball and got it away to scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer to finish under the poles.
The home side had their tails up and the forwards soon got in on the act as both Evan Roos and replacement Ruan Ackermann scored maul tries.
The bonus point was wrapped up when Matthee ghosted through a gap and turned on the pace, sealing a comprehensive win in the end.
Meanwhile, the Sharks kicked off their season in the URC with a 35-19 defeat to Glasgow Warriors, also on Friday.
The Durbanites went down at Scotstoun Stadium in Scotland as they start their campaign with a three-week European tour.
After this loss, the John Plumtree side will visit the Dragons and Leinster before they return home to face Ulster.
Scorers:
Stormers: Tries: Ungerer, Roos, Ackermann, Matthee Conversions: Matthee 3 Penalties: Matthee 3
Leinster: None
