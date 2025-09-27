Chiefs through to first round of Confed Cup after beating Kabuscorp on penalties

Kaizer Chiefs did it the hard way.
Amakhosi needed a 5-4 win on penalties after their Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round against Kabuscorp finished 1-1 on aggregate after two legs. The Angolan side had beaten Chiefs 1-0 in Luanda, Angola, last week.
In response, Chiefs opened the score four minutes before halftime through Glody Lilepo in a second-leg match that was evenly balanced in most cases. Amakhosi though always produced better chances, especially in the opening half.
Chiefs needed to score their last penalty through defender Aden McCarthy to win 5-4 after Kabuscorp missed their second kick. Gaston Sirino, Reeve Frosler, Flavio Silva and Thabo Cele scored the other spot kicks for Chiefs.
As much as Chiefs tried to find the winner in the second half, the visitors stood firm and could have got a winner of their own as they never stopped searching for an away goal that would have complicated matters for the home side.
In the end though, the match finished 1-1 on aggregate after 90 minutes and had to be decided through the spot kicks for the winner to get a place in the first round.
Chiefs played this third match without their head coach Nasreddine Nabi, who is negotiating an exit package with the Chiefs hierarchy after he failed to update his coaching licence which would have allowed him to sit on the bench in this competition.
Chiefs won this Cup with Muhsin Ertugral in 2001.
