Palace leave it late to beat Liverpool, Chelsea defeated by Brighton, Man City hammers Burnley
Liverpool's perfect Premier League start came to a juddering halt at Crystal Palace on Saturday, with substitute Eddie Nketiah's last-gasp winner giving the Eagles a deserved win over the sub-par champions that ought to have been much easier.
Ismaila Sarr smashed in from close range, his third goal in his last three games against the Reds, after Liverpool failed to clear a corner in the ninth minute.
Palace were rampant and could have been 4-0 up inside 25 minutes, with Liverpool indebted to a tame effort from Yeremy Pino and goalkeeper Alisson's superb saves from Daniel Munoz and Jean-Philippe Mateta to keep them in the contest.
Liverpool substitute Federico Chiesa's 87th-minute equaliser looked set to give the champions an absolute heist of a 1-1 draw.
But Nketiah fired past Alisson at the death, with Palace surviving a tense VAR review to move up to second place as the only remaining unbeaten side in the league.
Meanwhile, 10-man Chelsea suffered a 3-1 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, after defender Trevoh Chalobah was sent off early in the second half and substitutes Danny Welbeck, with two goals, and Maxim De Cuyper took full advantage.
Brighton had looked second best after intense pressure from Chelsea in the first half and a 24th-minute headed goal from Enzo Fernandez.
But the game opened up from the 53rd minute after Chalobah was sent off following an intervention from VAR for a foul on midfielder Diego Gomez which was judged to have denied him a goal-scoring chance.
It took Brighton until the 77th minute to capitalise on their advantage when 34-year-old former England striker Welbeck headed in the equaliser. De Cuyper scored his own header in the second minute of added time and Welbeck got his second goal eight minutes later.
At Etihad Stadium, two own goals by Maxime Esteve ended Burnley's hopes of fighting back as Manchester City cruised to a 5-1 Premier League win, with Erling Haaland scoring a late brace.
City took an early lead when Burnley keeper Martin Dubravka palmed away Jeremy Doku's shot but it rebounded towards Phil Foden, and Esteve's hurried attempt to clear the danger went into the net instead.
Burnley equalised in the 38th minute from their first shot on target, when Jaidon Anthony's shot took a deflection off Ruben Dias and went in. City regained the lead after the hour mark when Haaland's header set up a close-range finish by Matheus Nunes.
Esteve's second own goal came four minutes later, with Oscar Bobb's shot hitting the French defender before going in near the far post. Haaland sealed the win for City with late strikes in the 90th and 93rd minutes.
