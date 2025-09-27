Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made several changes to his team, with notable absentees in the starting XI being Relebohile Mofokeng, Deon Hotto, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Thalente Mbatha.
The coach gave starts to skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi, Cemran Dansin, Moremi, while Mbuthuma and goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi played off the bench.
The first half saw Pirates continue their dominance over the Lesotho champions, as the hosts created an avalanche of great opportunities, but lacked the final touch.
Oswin Appollis and Kamogelo Sebelebele gave the visitors’ defence a hard time with their tricky skills and hard to match pace.
Wit the sides looking inseparable heading for the halftime break, Moremi scored a beautiful free kick on the edge of the box to give the Sea Robbers a deserved lead.
Moremi quickly doubled his goal tally in the match as he found the back of the net after three minutes into the final stanza.
Seven-star Pirates torch Lioli to keep Champions League dream alive
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates have progressed to the second round of the Caf Champions League preliminary round after they eliminated Lioli FC of Lesotho 7-0 on aggregate over two legs.
The Buccaneers won the second leg 4-0 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, thanks to Tshepang Moremi and Yanela Mbuthuma, who scored a brace each.
The Soweto giants had emphatically won the first leg 3-0 a week ago. The Lesotho champions did their best in an attempt to match the Premier Soccer League giants, but Pirates proved too strong for them.
Pirates will either play Saint-Éloi Lupopo of DRC or Sudan’s Al Merrikh in the final round before the group stages.
But they will wait a little longer before they are certain about their next opponent as the two sides will face each other in the decisive second leg on Friday.
Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made several changes to his team, with notable absentees in the starting XI being Relebohile Mofokeng, Deon Hotto, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Thalente Mbatha.
The coach gave starts to skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi, Cemran Dansin, Moremi, while Mbuthuma and goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi played off the bench.
The first half saw Pirates continue their dominance over the Lesotho champions, as the hosts created an avalanche of great opportunities, but lacked the final touch.
Oswin Appollis and Kamogelo Sebelebele gave the visitors’ defence a hard time with their tricky skills and hard to match pace.
Wit the sides looking inseparable heading for the halftime break, Moremi scored a beautiful free kick on the edge of the box to give the Sea Robbers a deserved lead.
Moremi quickly doubled his goal tally in the match as he found the back of the net after three minutes into the final stanza.
The speedy forward took a shot from outside the box and Lioli’s goalkeeper William Huni fumbled what should have been a routine save.
Mbuthuma, who has not enjoyed much game time since arriving from Richards Bay ahead of the season, joined the party as he scored after being set up by Thabiso Lebitso on 78 minutes.
The exciting young striker completed his brace two minutes later, punishing some sloppy defending by the travellers.
Pirates will switch their focus to the Betway Premiership where they tackle TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday at 7.30pm.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos