Players’ union says Junior Khanye is out of order for ‘venomous tirades’

The South African Football Players’ Union (Safpu) has slammed former Kaizer Chiefs player and online pundit Junior Khanye for his biting criticisms of professional footballers.
Safpu singled out what it called “venomous tirades” against Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams and former Bidvest Wits, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United veteran Thulani Hlatswayo.
The union went as far as to accuse Khanye, a talented player who never realised his potential in a career in the 2000s that also took him to Platinum Stars and Maritzburg United, of “a pathological attempt to heal from his own unfulfilled ambitions”.
Many voices on social media, though, jumped to the defence of the former player turned pundit.
“Safpu issues this statement as both a shield and a sword, a definitive stand against the unchecked, irresponsible and venomous tirades by Junior Khanye, directed at hard-working professional footballers such as Jayden Adams, Thulani ‘Tyson’ Hlatshwayo and many others," the union said in a statement this weekend.
“What Khanye continues to project into the public domain is not analysis, not commentary and not critique — it is character assassination disguised as insight. It is a self-serving spectacle that reeks of bitterness, personal failure and professional envy.
“Let it be known: many of the very players he persistently maligns have accomplished more in their careers — ethically and professionally — than Mr Khanye ever did. His sustained assault is not rooted in footballing logic but in a pathological attempt to heal from his own unfulfilled ambitions, at the expense of those who still carry the torch of the game.
“This kind of conduct is not only morally bankrupt; it is a direct assault on the values of professionalism, respect and the spirit of the game.
“Safpu once invited Khanye to its headquarters, where we raised these matters directly and appealed to his conscience, especially in light of a highly commercialised football space that silently perpetuates mental health burdens on many players. We warned his remarks pose real danger, not just to reputations, but to the well-being of individuals who bear enormous pressure.”
Safpu said the “psychological warfare being waged against our players through media-fuelled mockery and unfounded ridicule is an act of violence (intellectual, emotional, and reputational). It demoralises the players, contaminates the narrative and perpetuates a toxic football culture”.
“While we welcome former players who transition into media, mentorship and business within the football ecosystem, we reject with absolute finality any misuse of those platforms to discredit others for personal gain."
It issues a list of “demands and warnings” including: “A formal, public, and unequivocal apology from Khanye to Jayden Adams, Thulani Hlatshwayo and every player who has suffered under his reckless, baseless, and belittling remarks.
“The urgent adoption of editorial protocols and ethical codes by all media platforms, particularly those granting airtime to self-appointed analysts. Commentary must be grounded in truth, respect and professional insight and not tabloid theatrics.
“The mobilisation of Safpu's legal machinery and institutional alliances to establish impenetrable safeguards for player reputations. We will pursue every available recourse to ensure the profession is never again dragged through the mud by those hiding behind microphones and unregulated platforms.”
While Khanye's criticisms and viewpoints have sometimes been controversial, Safpu's reaction in the case of his latest utterings on Adams have drawn confused reactions on social media, with many questioning if the former player said anything majorly offensive.
Safpu appears to be referring to Khanye’s recent statements on iDiski TV that he believes Adams has lost form at Sundowns because the weight of expectations there have become too much for the midfielder.
“One may argue the tactics don’t suit him but that jersey is heavy and when you don it there are expectations. Each and every jersey number has history behind it so that alone puts pressure on you as a player,” Khanye said.
Khanye has often been critical of former Bafana Bafana captain Hlatshwayo, especially when the centreback turned out for Pirates from September 2011 to July 2022.
Contacted by Daily Sun for reaction, Khanye told the online publication: “I didn’t see the statement. No comment. Even if I see the statement I will not comment.”
