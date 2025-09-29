Lock De Jager replaces Mostert in Bok squad to face Argentina

The Springboks have included experienced lock Lood de Jager in their squad for their decisive Rugby Championship match against Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday.

This is after Franco Mostert did not travel with the group to London due to a family bereavement.

De Jager was injured in the record 43-10 victory over New Zealand in Wellington this month but has been passed fit to play.

Coach Rassie Erasmus will name his team on Tuesday.